 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Medicare Drug Prices
View Comments

Letter: Medicare Drug Prices

  • Comments

Three letters printed in the September 29 Daily Star follow a cookie-cutter format: claiming personal experience with illness, decrying the Covid pandemic, and warning that Democrats in Congress want to destroy Medicare Part D--by negotiating prices! If these form letters come from real people and not fictional identities created by the pharmaceutical lobby, they are a striking reminder of how dependably the party faithful regurgitate the propaganda they are fed--paragraph by paragraph. Republicans once celebrated their dear leader's promises to lower Medicare drug costs. Now, when the present administration actually threatens to do what the last administration merely promised, it is an assault on our health and safety.

Such reversals are no surprise. But it is sad that Kyrsten Sinema--elected on a platform of seeking lower drug prices--has let $750,000 from pharmaceutical companies turn her into the Republicans' partner in hypocrisy. Is $750,00 the inflationary equivalent of 30 pieces of silver?

Andrew Browning

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News