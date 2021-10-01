Letter: Medicare Drug Prices

Three letters printed in the September 29 Daily Star follow a cookie-cutter format: claiming personal experience with illness, decrying the Covid pandemic, and warning that Democrats in Congress want to destroy Medicare Part D--by negotiating prices! If these form letters come from real people and not fictional identities created by the pharmaceutical lobby, they are a striking reminder of how dependably the party faithful regurgitate the propaganda they are fed--paragraph by paragraph. Republicans once celebrated their dear leader's promises to lower Medicare drug costs. Now, when the present administration actually threatens to do what the last administration merely promised, it is an assault on our health and safety.
Such reversals are no surprise. But it is sad that Kyrsten Sinema--elected on a platform of seeking lower drug prices--has let $750,000 from pharmaceutical companies turn her into the Republicans' partner in hypocrisy. Is $750,00 the inflationary equivalent of 30 pieces of silver?
Andrew Browning
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.