Letter: Medicare for all

Re: the April 14 article "Our health-care system could be improved to help more Americans."
To all readers of the Star: Please notice Dr. Katzenberg's opinion piece. (He was my favorite cardiologist until he moved to a different group that my insurance company refused to pay.)
If we elect good national leaders who choose responsible experts to gradually fashion a system to cover everyone in our country with quality health care, then our mortality rates and medical bankruptcies will greatly decline.
Unions and employers should help plan a comprehensive system to cover medical care, dental, mental health, podiatry and long term care. Our increased taxes would be much less than what we now pay to for-profit insurance and drug companies. Remember, there are no co-pays for fire or police services. And, uninsured people would be less contagious if they could afford to see a doctor promptly.
Martha G. Ortiz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
