Letter: Medicare for all

Here is a reply to Cat Corrado’s letter (2/22/2020) on Medicare for all--”If is so good, why has it never been enacted?”

There are many countries where it has been enacted. Germany under Otto van Bismark the third introduced three bills beginning in 1883—Health Insurance, Accident Insurance, and Old Age and Disability Insurance. In the 1930s

Most countries in Europe have a form of national health insurance. Among the nations that have a standard level of care for all are India, Pakistan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Egypt. They focus on preventative care. However, many countries are reorganizing their health care systems because of the heavy burden of Alzheimer’s, AIDS, and health problems resulting from a western style of life including diet.

What do we get from our health care? It is the most expensive and based on outcomes, we are ranked 29th in the world

Mary Sasse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

