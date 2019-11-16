Senator Warren is doing a disservice to the country by promoting Medicare for All - a proposal that sounds good but would be expensive, inefficient and unsupported by the American people. As proposed, we could not afford Medicare for All. She bandies about funding solutions with assumptions that defy reality, underestimating the cost and overestimating the revenue generated. Unbounded and unfettered availability to our medical system would cause an overload which it would not be able to handle, creating more problems than it would solve. Those tens of millions of Americans who like their health insurance coverage and don’t want change likely would not vote for a candidate that supports doing away with their coverage. In short, if nominated, she would lose. We need to improve the Affordable Care Act, not change the entire system - and focus on the big picture…defeating Trump.
Michael Mount
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.