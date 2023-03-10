Dr. Joshua Freeman advocates basically for socialized medicine when he says we need to eliminate profits in Medicare Advantage plans. Yet these plans generate just 3.6% in profits, far less that the 11% margin for all industries. These plans are wildly popular and grew by 10% between July 2020 and July 2021.

Dr. Freeman also advocates getting rid of the 20% cost of a supplement plan in original Medicare, saying that this could be funded by the "huge profits for private investors." 14.6 million people have Medicare supplement plans, the average cost of a plan being $128, and since the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund will run out of money in 2028, adding almost $2 billion a year to its cost is delusional.

Finally, Dr. Freeman should be aware that in the socialized medicine country of the United Kingdom, in 2020 153,008 deaths were considered avoidable.

David Pearse

Foothills