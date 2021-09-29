 Skip to main content
Letter: Medicare Negotiations Are Not Good For Arizonans
Letter: Medicare Negotiations Are Not Good For Arizonans

I’ve lived with Type 1 Diabetes for most of my life. While certainly not ideal, I’ve learned how to manage my symptoms through a careful regimen of tests, injections, and monitoring.

Given the importance of these medications to me, I cannot in good faith, support Congress’s current attempt to pass Medicare negotiation. Congress is trying to institute price controls that could limit the variety of treatment options readily available to me and the other 34.2 million Americans who suffer from diabetes.

Yes, patient out of pocket costs are too high, but enforcing government price fixing policies that will limit access and choice is not the answer. Instead, I encourage our representatives to look at other solutions such as holding insurers accountable for gobbling up rebates or simply capping out of pocket costs for our vulnerable patient populations.

On the heels of a pandemic, I can think of no worse time for legislators to choose to sacrifice crucial accessibility in the name of government savings.

Andrew Malki

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

