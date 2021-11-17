 Skip to main content
Letter: Medicare Part B Premium Increase
Letter: Medicare Part B Premium Increase

Last Friday, 11/12/21, Medicare (CMS) announced that the Part B premium for 2022 would be increased to $170.10 per month compared to $148.50 for 2021. This increase of $21.60, which is 14.5%, is certainly one of the largest in recent years.

As a volunteer Medicare counselor for Pima Counsel on Aging and Tucson Medical Center for the past 16 years I'm sure this will be a significant problem for many lower income people on Medicare. It seems from CMS's news release that one of the major justifications is that the average Social Security benefit increase is to $1565 per month, which after deducting the $21.60increase is still $70.40 per month higher than 2021. With the current inflationary increases ongoing in our country this seems to be a weak excuse for a 14.5% increase.

I would hope that our Congressional representatives could take action to lower this increase for 2022.

Terry Allen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

