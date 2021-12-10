Letter: Medicare Prescription Costs Rising

I expect to pay my monthly bills to keep the lights on and take care of other necessities. What is getting hard to anticipate though is paying for the rising cost of my prescription drugs that allow me to continue living a healthy lifestyle. Just when I get used to paying more for one medication, another one has gone up in price.
I am shocked by how much money it takes for me to survive due to these high-priced medications. Why are our prescription drugs three time that of other developed countries? For years Congress has promised to address this issue and year after year I have been disappointed by their failure to do so.
Senator Mark Kelly is working hard to change that. He was instrumental in making sure that the Build Back Better Plan empowers Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs.
Pharmaceutical companies have been making huge profits off my medical needs. Thank you, Senator Mark Kelly, for fighting for me and all Arizonans.
Beth Smith
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.