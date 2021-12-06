Letter: Medicare Sign-up

Related to this story
Most Popular
A senior friend noted that rearranging letters of the new Covid variant Omicron produces
Re: the Dec. 2 article "Officer who killed man likely to appeal if fired."
Basketball games are now being cancelled due to COVID-19 and the University Athletic Department continues it's ineffective Game Day Safety Req…
Letters to the Editor Dec. 1: Tucson opinions on Rittenhouse verdict, speed limit on the Loop, local off-duty police too rough
- Updated
OPINION: Suggestions about speed limits in congested areas on The Loop, varying opinions about the Rittenhouse verdict and International Friends of Tucson making community connections.
- Updated
To Serve and Protect? The incident that involved an off-duty officer and three females leaving their morning brunch was disturbing. Is there s…
Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…
OPINION: Tucsonans love The Loop and continue discussions about manners of bicyclists on The Loop, readers want to know how to save the Star and more. Join the discussion by writing a letter at tucson.com/opinion.
Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty. At 17, he is guilty of having someone purchase a gun for him. He is guilty having his mother drive him from Illino…
Steller’s article regarding an off duty officers’ confrontation with two women left a sour taste. What possessed the officer to engage two wom…
Comments may be used in print.