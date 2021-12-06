 Skip to main content
Letter: Medicare Sign-up
Letter: Medicare Sign-up

If Albert Einstein were alive today and had to choose a Medicare plan, would he understand the offerings? Or, would he also need to rely on Joe Namath, George Foreman, the Dyn-O-Mite guy, and the shills they tell you to call?

Rick Singer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

