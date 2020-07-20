Letter: Medicare signed into Law July 1965
Letter: Medicare signed into Law July 1965

On the 55th anniversary of Medicare, we are all experiencing the crisis of the pandemic, disastrous unemployment and leaders not concentrating on this very important law. I am concerned seniors like me will see their Medicare Benefits on the chopping block because of this economic crisis that has resulted from the mismanaged coronavirus response. Our leaders have had three and half years to provide affordable healthcare and lower prescription drugs, why wait till there is another election to talk about it. I want this important law to be around for my children and my grandchildren. I am a baby boomer and expect action by our elected officials to represent us not in an election cycle, but during their term.

Andy Kunsbeg

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

