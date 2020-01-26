Letter: Medicare & Social Security on the chopping block

Medicare and Social Security are the safety net programs protecting many seniors from poverty.
Per Trump’s recent words at the World Economic Forum and to CNBC, these programs could be cut to reduce a federal deficit ballooned by record tax breaks to the wealthy.
Despite election promises to the contrary, seniors will suffer to enrich corporations and billionaires. Failed promises to seniors join the failed promises to coal miners to recreate coal jobs; to auto workers to return automotive plants to the US; and to farmers to enact superior agricultural trade deals. But Trump got their votes…so all in a good cause.
Sadly, seniors are the majority viewing audience at Fox News - cuts to Social Security and Medicare are unlikely to get a mention. Perhaps AARP can spread the word.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
