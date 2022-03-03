 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Medicre
Letter: Medicre

I am a senior over 65 on medicare. I pay more than $170.00 a month despite having paid into the medicare trust fund for 45 years of my working career.

Progressives are oushing the concept of "medicare for all."

My question is how much additional taxes will working people have to put into the trust fund to keep it solvent? How much will medicare monthly paymentsgo up to make up for lack of income?

"Obamacare" charges people on a slidding scale depending on income. Medicaid (ACCCS in Arizona) covers the uninsured poor at no cost.

Progressives seem to feel that the government shoukd cover everything at "no cost". Everything has cost of some sort . Medicare for all will adv were rsly affect seniors snd working people.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

