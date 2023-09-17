Re: "Acceptance of mediocrity" letter to the editor published September 12th. The letter writer states that "the Democrats have no plan to correct this situation regarding the United States being rated 27th. on education". The letter writer points the finger at Democrats with no statistics backing up his claim. Should not both Democrats and Republicans share the responsibility for this rating? The Republicans are well known to be responsible for harassment of librarians and the banning of books. They are even trying to re-write history to satisfy their need to be not shown for they are. Racists and Hypocrites. But let's not fight over details here. Get both Republicans and Democrats to work on the issue.