Letter: Mega Scoff

I just finished reading multiple reviews of the January 6 committee's report on the Jan 6 insurrection. I must render the biggest SCOFF of my life over Trump's repeated charge that it is a "partisan witch hunt." The only thing partisan about it is that the evidence and testimony is entirely Republican. Hope Hicks, darling of the ex-president, stated it clearly: "we all look like domestic terrorists now."

The evidence consists of 40 witness testimonies, all Republicans, law enforcement officers, and (former) Trump sympathizers, plus three dozen other witnesses who invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The only witch hunt is Trump's futile attempt to dismiss this carefully documented and highly incriminating investigation. The simple truth is that he was done in by his own people.

I feel immensely proud of our democratic institutions and congressional representatives. And so should you.

Cheryl Lockhart

North side