Letter: Megan McArdles’ OpEd
View Comments

Letter: Megan McArdles’ OpEd

Re: the July 15 article "Virus kills more Blacks than whites because of systemic racism."

After reading Megan McArdles’ OpEd piece in Thursdays Daily Star I must say I am ‘enlightened” to find that because I am of the Caucasian race I am responsible for the high incidence of Covid deaths in Blacks. If I have a tattoo artist change my body color to green will I still be responsible? “White Supremacy”, if one believes it exists, seems to have become a very convenient whipping boy.

John Trojanowski

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News