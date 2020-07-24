Letter: Megan McArdles’ OpEd

Re: the July 15 article "Virus kills more Blacks than whites because of systemic racism."
After reading Megan McArdles’ OpEd piece in Thursdays Daily Star I must say I am ‘enlightened” to find that because I am of the Caucasian race I am responsible for the high incidence of Covid deaths in Blacks. If I have a tattoo artist change my body color to green will I still be responsible? “White Supremacy”, if one believes it exists, seems to have become a very convenient whipping boy.
John Trojanowski
SaddleBrooke
