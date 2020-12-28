 Skip to main content
Letter: Members of the Seditious Speech Party
Seditious speech "is speech directed at the overthrow of the Government, and attacking basic institutions of government." Esteemed members of this party are all republicans and include the likes of the QAnon supporter, Marjorie Greene, Mo Brooks who worships the traitor Michael Flynn, and who voted against the Voting Rights Act, Arizona's very own Andy Biggs, the most anti-science and anti-constitution member of Congress who also has the honor of being one of only 11 representatives who voted against funds for the 9-11 victims, Jim Jordan who defended a known sexual predator instead of the students under his tutelage, senator to be Tommy Tuberville a former college football coach who could not name the three branches of government, and crazy Rand Paul. All these distinguished members of the Seditious Speech Party have no place in Congress. They should not be seated. If seated they should be expelled or charged with violating the Sedition Act. Their words are an affront to liberty and cannot stand

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

