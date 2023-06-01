How did you "celebrate" Memorial Day? Perhaps with a family get-together? Or maybe attending a parade? Or remembering a fallen loved one who fought for his/her country? All those are great.

But it seems a number of our fellow citizens "celebrated" by shooting, injuring and killing their fellow citizens. From a Florida beach to Chicago city streets to right in our own backyard in Phoenix and Mesa, America's killing spree continued.

Will this violence never end? I fear not. There isn't the will to do anything about it but send thoughts and prayers.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke