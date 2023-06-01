Every year on the weekend of May 30, the dead from foreign wars are honored. Taps and the National Anthem are played. The attendees, who can, stand with their hats off and hand over heart. This has always been an emotional event.

We attended the event this year at Udall Park with the Arizona Winds on Saturday and at Reid Park with the Tucson Pops on Sunday. At both musical events the Armed Forces Medley was played, with service members, past or present asked to stand when their service melody is played. As I looked around, to applaud those who stood, it registered that fewer veterans were standing. I realized that the major wars are receding and that fewer veterans from those conflicts are still alive today.

As we grow older the remaining veterans from wars are declining rapidly.

Unless there is another major conflict there will continue to be fewer veterans to recognize.

Jack Walters

Northeast side