Letter: Memorial Day
Letter: Memorial Day

Memorial Day

For many, this is just another day off from work and little else. Why do we celebrate this day? We pay homage to those who never returned home, never saw their families again and never left the battlefields on their own feet. Since we have settled on the shores of this continent, we have been involved in skirmishes/wars resulting in loss of of more than a million soldiers and countless others who died from injuries and diseases. We have been engaged in endless wars to preserve our way of life and to provide freedom in the greatest nation in the history of mankind.

When you see someone in a service uniform , If you wish to, thank them. do so. If you choose to remain silent, just appreciate their sacrifices to continue our way of life. When you celebrate Memorial Day, remember those who can not longer enjoy the blessing our beautiful country offers. Embrace them in your prayers, hearts and memories for they must never be forgotten.

Jerry Schuchardt

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

