Letter: Memorial Day

The articles in the Star, on Memorial Day, were very moving, and the National Memorial Day Concert, was beautiful and thoughtful.
But the email I received from my 84 year old brother, a retired Marine, was very sad. He was a Gunnery Seargant in Vietnam, he mentioned the names of friends lost there, as well as the name of the Lance Cpl, who died in his arms.
And the terrible loss of life, when a patrol went out on a beautiful, sunny day, and were ambushed. There was such a terrible loss of life, he cried as he marked off their names.
They died without flags flying, or music playing, but in utter chaos, as have all who died in battle. None of them wanted to die, but were willing to do so, in order to protect our country.
It is a terrible thing that members of Congress are so willing to follow a known liar and turn their backs on one of their own, who speaks the truth.
Beverly Mahl
Southeast side
