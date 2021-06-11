 Skip to main content
Letter: Memorial Day
Letter: Memorial Day

Americans observe the Memorial Day honoring the men and women who died while serving the US military.

I, being an Ahmadi Muslim, salute our fallen heroes who protected our homeland by giving the utmost sacrifice one can. There are over 5,000 Muslims who are on active duty in the military in addition to the reserves (Pentagon, US DOD.)

The Holy Quran states, “O ye who believe, obey God and obey the Prophet and obey those in authority from among you” (4:60). Prophet Muhammad said, “Love of one’s country is a part of faith.

On Memorial Day, we Ahmadi Muslims organize blood drives in our mosques, join the local parade displaying “Muslims for Peace, Loyalty, Love” etc. banners.

We are at the forefront to serve humanity. In Jan 2020 at the Wisconsin stabbing, a 17-year young Ahmadi Muslim girl opened the doors of her mosque to save hundreds of school children. Of course, Humanity First!

Amir Ayubi

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

