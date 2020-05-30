Letter: Memorial Day

It was 50 years ago when I was in Vietnam flying helicopters. And, yet, in some ways, it was as if it was yesterday. Recalling memories of those lost and wounded...sometimes with wounds not visible...I think of the many sacrifices made by so many in the history of our country. Sacrifices that in too many instances were a result of leadership egos. Our race has a history of war and yet we seem unable to escape the need for deadly conflict. As I have aged, sometimes I dream of a world without war. A world where children know that their dads and moms will come home every night. I dream.
Randy Kautto
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
