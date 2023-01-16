Letter: Men dropping out of the labor force

Now we know why one in nine men, ages 25-54, has dropped out of the labor force. (“Why do so many US men quit working?” Dec. 18, 2022). It’s because they experience a loss of social status compared with men with more education who out-earn them, according to economist Pinghui Wu.

Really? Since all of us need food and housing, who is supporting these disemployed men – their wives, parents, or taxpayers? I hardly know anyone under 65 who is not working, except for postpartum mothers or those with severe disabilities. Many college students work part time, as I did years ago. I’m now in my 70s and work part time to supplement my Social Security.

Thousands of people are camped along our southern border, yearning for safety and a better life in our country. They are motivated and would gladly fill the open jobs these American men disdain. Let’s give them a chance.

Denise Holley

West side