Letter: Menace of Socialism?
View Comments

Letter: Menace of Socialism?

Re: the March 4 article "American socialists don't understand US business."

Laura Hollis is the best you can do on socialists and business? Champion of corporations and capitalist. She equates American socialists with Stalin? This is the dumbest of your guest opinions I've read all month. Can you start editing for plain silliness? One of her lines was right, that tens of millions of the slaving, underpaid proletariat struggles in Dickensian conditions here in the U.S. However it seems she meant that as a joke, I guess she trods not the paths I trod. What next, a PS from her, "Let them eat cake?"

Gary Maskarinec

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News