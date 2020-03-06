Letter: Menace of Socialism?

Re: the March 4 article "American socialists don't understand US business."
Laura Hollis is the best you can do on socialists and business? Champion of corporations and capitalist. She equates American socialists with Stalin? This is the dumbest of your guest opinions I've read all month. Can you start editing for plain silliness? One of her lines was right, that tens of millions of the slaving, underpaid proletariat struggles in Dickensian conditions here in the U.S. However it seems she meant that as a joke, I guess she trods not the paths I trod. What next, a PS from her, "Let them eat cake?"
Gary Maskarinec
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.