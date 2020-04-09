Letter: Men's College Basketball - Recruitment?
View Comments

Letter: Men's College Basketball - Recruitment?

ONE & DONE! Why do Universities/Colleges provide Full Paid (Taxpayers money) Scholarships to the likes of Nico Mannion who play for one year and then leave without fulfilling their initial agreement? The Universities/Colleges and the NBA should require anyone who accepts taxpayers money commit to a minimum of 3 years or have the cost of the Scholarship revert to a Student Loan to the Individual that can be paid back from the proceeds they receive when they sign their Professional Contract. It's time to show a lot more discipline and stop taking advantage of the taxpayer. Stop the JOKE!

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News