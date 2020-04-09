Letter: Men's College Basketball - Recruitment?

ONE & DONE! Why do Universities/Colleges provide Full Paid (Taxpayers money) Scholarships to the likes of Nico Mannion who play for one year and then leave without fulfilling their initial agreement? The Universities/Colleges and the NBA should require anyone who accepts taxpayers money commit to a minimum of 3 years or have the cost of the Scholarship revert to a Student Loan to the Individual that can be paid back from the proceeds they receive when they sign their Professional Contract. It's time to show a lot more discipline and stop taking advantage of the taxpayer. Stop the JOKE!
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
