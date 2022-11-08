Letter: Mental Aberrations in High Places

Our former president, Trump has said some bizarre things over the years, giving people the sense that there is something wrong with him. But these suspicions have been discounted by millions, thinking that since he is the head of their party, how serious could it be? But his statement about the Vice President on Jan 6th should be a red flag about his mental state. "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution..." He tried to use patriotism to prove he was right about the election being stolen. It was a total scam, as we now know. It was delusional. Who would do something like this? As someone with a formal education in Abnormal Psychology, I see Trump as a secondary psychopath, lacking in a conscience, having no empathy, no remorse, a grandiose self image, sadism, a cold nature, manipulative and unlawful. Psychopathy is not easily recognized in society, especially when one does not want to believe it.