Letter: Mental Health during the Holidays

Dear Editor,
Throughout this pandemic, much attention has rightfully been focused on the physical consequences of COVID-19, but the mental health consequences of months of quarantine also warrant serious consideration. The implications of the current state of mental health in regard to COVID-19 is linked to negative mental health outcomes.
Everyone can take the time to reach out to a relative, neighbor or someone else who might be living alone. Setting a specific time each day or week for a phone call or video chat with an isolated loved one can help them to build a routine and have something positive to anticipate--factors that have been shown to improve mood.
Debra Bieber
Justin Hayes
Robbie Loretto
Andrea Martinez
Marissa Fortugno
Students of Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona
Finally, these opinions represent the specific opinions of the undersigned students and do not necessarily represent the University.
South Tucson
