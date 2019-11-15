I am a retired Psychotherapist who has had a Practice for fifty years. I am very concerned about the retaining of our Democracy. In my Practice I have dealt with many different mental health problems with my patients. I, at this time, cannot just sit by without expressing my opinion in the matter of having a President who does not respect the Laws of our Democracy, which our Constitution is quite clear about. He has committed extortion and bribery to a foreign power for his personal political gain in asking Ukraine to find "Dirt" on his political opponent in order for him to, once again, get elected. I am sure our forefathers would deem this Treason under the laws of our Constitution. In our over 200 year history no President has done this. My diagnosis , as a mental health professional, is that Donald Trump is a Narcissistic Sociopath who has no empathy and a consistent liar, which also relate to the behavior of Hitler and Mussolini! Mark Adams SaddleBrooke
Mark Adams
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.