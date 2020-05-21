Letter: Mental Health Worry
View Comments

Letter: Mental Health Worry

After reading the many daily Letters to the Editor that the Arizona Daily Star receives, I wonder how the editorial staff can maintain a positive outlook on life or even their sanity.

From the letters on the paper’s website or in the printed edition, it seems like many writers only look for the negative of any issue and/or exhibit their disdain towards “the other side” which must be a real downer day after day for the screener to determine which letters to choose to publish.

So, just how do they cope after reading the many mean, hurtful, insulting, and half-truths from writers towards their fellow Americans who do not think like they do, and which definitely contribute and add to the division occurring in this country. I wonder if, at the end of the day, do they exercise, take anti-depressants, have several stiff alcoholic drinks, or take a long hot or cold shower?

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: As November and the election draw near, so do more and more letters comparing the pros and cons of the two candidates. Their similarities and differences are the focus of today's Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News