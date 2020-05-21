Letter: Mental Health Worry

After reading the many daily Letters to the Editor that the Arizona Daily Star receives, I wonder how the editorial staff can maintain a positive outlook on life or even their sanity.
From the letters on the paper’s website or in the printed edition, it seems like many writers only look for the negative of any issue and/or exhibit their disdain towards “the other side” which must be a real downer day after day for the screener to determine which letters to choose to publish.
So, just how do they cope after reading the many mean, hurtful, insulting, and half-truths from writers towards their fellow Americans who do not think like they do, and which definitely contribute and add to the division occurring in this country. I wonder if, at the end of the day, do they exercise, take anti-depressants, have several stiff alcoholic drinks, or take a long hot or cold shower?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
