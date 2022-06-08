 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mental Illness, Mass Shootings (and Politics)

Mental Illness and Mass Shootings

Columbine, 1999, 13 dead. Uvalde, 2022, 22 dead. Asking if the killer was mentally ill is the wrong question. Mental illness exists worldwide, but Uvaldes and Columbines happen almost exclusively here.

Scientific studies by the National Institutes of Health show no direct correlation between mental illness and mass murder.

After Columbine, and all the others, we did nothing. It’s time for us all, including political adversaries, to find common ground to prevent an eighteen- year-old from turning a place of learning into a killing field with an assault rifle.

This means recognizing that gun crime, mental illness, social network, and gun access issues are complex and interrelated. The way our society frames these connections reveals as much about cultural politics, biases, and blind spots as it does about the acts of lone, obviously troubled, individuals.

Perhaps the young man who pulled the trigger was mentally ill. But let's stop the cycle of violence and trauma, regardless of the killer's mental state.

Matthew Lehrer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

