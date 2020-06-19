Letter: Mental stability

Years ago I had an elderly relative who acted out, threw tantrums, called people bad names, accused relatives of plotting to steal his money, told outrageous lies and in general was verbally abusive. I asked my dad "what is wrong with him?" He told me the person "was in his second childhood." Unfortunately my dad and my wife had similar problems late in life which doctors then called age-related dementia.
I'm not a doctor but from my perspective Donald Trump fits the age category and exhibits many of the same symptoms which leads me to wonder if he has this malady. If he does, he is a clear danger to our country and should be removed from office. That would take courage by Republican law makers. I wont hold my breath.
John Kuisti
West side
