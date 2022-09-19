 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Merriam-Webster's Fascism

Merriam-Webster defines fascism as "a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition".

I agree with most of what Loyal M. Johnson's, Jr. stated in his letter published on 9/12/22. Consequently, his letter leads me to believe he is not a fascist. But it wouldn't be the first time I was mistaken!

James Abels

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

