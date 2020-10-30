Letter: Merrill's Marauders WWII Jungle Fighting Unit article

Re: the Oct. 14 article "WWII jungle fighting unit earns approval for congressional medal."
I read this with great interest. My dad, Bernie was a sergeant in Merrill's Marauders and was one of the 200 that survived to the end of the mission. He was individually awarded the Bronze and Silver stars and Purple Heart. I understand from a recent article in Army magazine that their mission was the second longest uninterrupted period of jungle fighting in WWII. They hacked their way through the Burma jungle and across Himalayan Mts. while dealing with a tropical climate and carrying everything they needed to fight and survive. They lost solders to battle, jungle animals and disease. All but a handful did not get either wounded or sick from tropical disease. Imagine walking 1000 miles under those conditions. The unit also got the Presidential Unit Medal and now the Congressional Medal, my dad would have been so proud.
Dan Strausbaugh
Tubac
