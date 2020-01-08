Letter: mess in foreign policy

Trump has the United States, once the world's leader that other countries would trust and respect our ideals is no more. America is becoming like China and Russia willing to use any means necessary to achieve our political goals.
Congress and our military leaders must stop Trump's bullying thoughts. He wants to be looked upon as a tough guy.
Trump is unfit to lead what was once a great country. He is destroying it to pieces.
Odelia Bejarano
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.