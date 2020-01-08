Letter: mess in foreign policy
View Comments

Letter: mess in foreign policy

Trump has the United States, once the world's leader that other countries would trust and respect our ideals is no more. America is becoming like China and Russia willing to use any means necessary to achieve our political goals.

Congress and our military leaders must stop Trump's bullying thoughts. He wants to be looked upon as a tough guy.

Trump is unfit to lead what was once a great country. He is destroying it to pieces.

Odelia Bejarano

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News