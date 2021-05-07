 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Message and questions for bigots
View Comments

Letter: Message and questions for bigots

  • Comments

A bigot is a horrible thing to be. Hatred is evil. Love is good.

If you hate any group(s), you are a bigot

If you demonize/stereotype any group(s), you are a bigot.

Message for bigots: All 7 billion + humans on Earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens. All humans are of equal worth to God.

Questions for bigots: Did it every occur to you that your ideas could be mistaken?

Who or what do you consider to be “authority” and why? (It helps to question all authority)

Why do you feel threatened by people who are different than you?

These questions are to get people to start thinking instead of just “reacting”.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Letters to the Editor May 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor May 3

  • Updated

LETTERS: From calls for a third party, to calls for more support for police, this bunch of letters has a decidedly more conservative bent than usual. Check them out in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News