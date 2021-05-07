Letter: Message and questions for bigots

A bigot is a horrible thing to be. Hatred is evil. Love is good.
If you hate any group(s), you are a bigot
If you demonize/stereotype any group(s), you are a bigot.
Message for bigots: All 7 billion + humans on Earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens. All humans are of equal worth to God.
Questions for bigots: Did it every occur to you that your ideas could be mistaken?
Who or what do you consider to be “authority” and why? (It helps to question all authority)
Why do you feel threatened by people who are different than you?
These questions are to get people to start thinking instead of just “reacting”.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
