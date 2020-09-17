Letter: Message from the past

I once worked for a major German corporation with a US headquarters in Atlanta. Over time, I became friends with the president of the North American division. We often discussed world affairs, including his growing up in Germany during Hitler's rise to power. After decades of economic depression following Germany's defeat in the first world war, his family was thrilled to hear Hitler proclaim Germanic superiority and promise to restore their rightful place in the world. By the time most Germans realized that Hitler's leadership could again lead to destruction and defeat, he had already gained complete control of the country, stifling dissent with an iron fist. The promise of an imagined superiority can be a powerful political message. A message we hear now from our leadership.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
