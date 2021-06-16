Letter: Message to Democrats; Stop the hate, bullying and racial division!

From reading letters at the AZ Daily Star, it is apparent that Democrats writers only have hate and race on their mind, reflective of many other Democrats. Their hate for Trump is never ending, but they have now added a woman, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, to their list. They are acting like a bunch of bullies toward her! Sinema is keeping their leftist agenda from being passed in Congress by supporting the Filibuster, as many Democrats have in the past. Democrats loved her when she ran against Martha McSally. They loved Senator McCain when he stabbed fellow Republicans in the back, i.e., in his last vote in the Senate to preserve Obamacare. Hate from Democrats is evident from their cancel culture, wokism, intimidation, silencing of opposing voices and now anti-white "critical race theory" being taught in schools across the country controlled by progressives. Democrats have always presented themselves as being the opposite of stereotyped heartless Republicans. But just who is it now spewing hate and racial division in America?
Sally Minnington
North side
