Letter: Message to General Mad Dog Mattis, et. al.

Retired General "Mad Dog" Mattis, formerly of the Trump administration, has written a scathing opinion about Trump's handling of the protests and rioting across the country. He resigned in protest to Trump's removal of our troops from Syria saying the Kurds would be wiped out. That never happened. Where was Mattis' Op-Ed when Obama and Biden withdrew our forces from Iraq allowing ISIS to commit large scale destruction and murder? How many wars has Trump gotten us into? Our military was decimated by sequester under the Obama and Biden administration and has been rebuilt by Trump. When was the last time North Korea tested a nuclear weapon or launched a long range missile? Trump disposed of the ISIS leader and an Iranian General responsible for killing and maiming hundreds of American troops in Iraq. Iran has been quiet since Trump ordered the military to respond against anymore of their provocations in the Straits of Hormuz. Mattis and these other generals are "Never Trumpers" and have been from the start!
Paula Martin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
