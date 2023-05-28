Willie Sutton, a notorious bank robber, was supposedly asked why he robbed banks. He was reputed to have replied “because that’s where the money is.” It’s both funny and true; it’s funny because it’s so obviously true.

Similarly, if I were asked, “Why do you want to tax the rich?” My answer would be “because that’s where the money is.” I think it’s also both funny and true, and it is funny because it is so obviously true.

Shall we add to both the humor and truth of the metaphor? “What do banks and the rich have in common?” “They both have safe deposit boxes that are impossible to crack.” But one has a key and the other does not. Want to take a crack at which one has the key?

The current debt ceiling and budget impasse is about revenue and spending. Any idea where more revenue can be found? The key?

A Republican moderate is as rare as a Republican humorist.

Gerald Farrington, retired community college professor of history, political science, and law

SaddleBrooke