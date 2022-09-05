Letter: Message to MAGA Republicans

Right after the 2016 election was called, the rallying cry of the Republican Party directed at Democrats was "Get Over It". They were ecstatic that their man won and enjoyed rubbing it in. Why can't the Republicans "get over it" when their man lost in 2020. The electoral college votes were exactly the same in both elections however what was a Republican "landslide" victory in 2016 somehow became a fraudulent, "stolen" election in 2020. Despite court decisions in almost every case, many of which were handed down by Trump appointed judges, that found no evidence of fraud, the denial continues almost two years later. What will it take to get the MAGA Republican deniers to face up to reality, accept the election results and simply "Get Over It"?