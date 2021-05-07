 Skip to main content
Letter: #MeToo Identifies but is slow to solve the problem
Letter: #MeToo Identifies but is slow to solve the problem

Re: the May 4 article "A P counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations.'

Kelly Dittmar, research director at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University

understands ,”...that fixing that problem that has been so deep-seeded is going to take longer.”

What she also may understand but cannot yet admit is that a solution may never be found. I am a grandmother in my early 70s, and for as long as I can remember I have been inappropriately groped, leered at, commented on and one time , twenty years ago, even grabbed and kissed by a stranger sharing our hotel elevator with me and my cousin Susan. He did this as his floor approached and then he ran out.

My female cousin turned to me and said, “What did you do?” What I did, as I stood next to him, was show I was 5” shorter and 100 lbs. lighter.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

