Letter: "MeToo" is killed.

After a brief and sad life, "MeToo" has died. Cause of death was listed as multiple stab wounds in her back by members of the radical "I believe her" group. In her dying breath, "MeToo" said that "she was betrayed by the people that she thought were her best friends." Pallbearers include HRC, Pelosi, Feinstein, Abrams, Harris, and Klobuchar.
"MeToo" is survived by her father Joe Biden, a sister Blasey-Ford, and close friends William Jefferson Clinton and Mr. Weinstein.
Jack Hingstrum
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
