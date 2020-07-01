Letter: #MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter

One of the encouraging things about the #MeToo movement is the men who see themselves as part of problem but want to be part the movement. They see how they have contributed to the harmful way women are discussed and treated as part of their “male” culture. Some made a commitment, and a few even attended classes where men talked about how to stop doing this and to then tell their sons, brothers and friends that what they were doing was not right and they no longer want to participate in it. The parallels to the current Black Lives Matter movement seem obvious. As white people, it would be most helpful for us to examine how we have contributed to the way black people are treated in our society - including turning the other way when racist comments or actions are taken. When we examine this, we can make a commitment to change our own behavior and talk to others about our commitment and refusal to take part in it anymore.
Kathleen Harris
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
