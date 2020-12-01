 Skip to main content
Letter: Mexico is open
Letter: Mexico is open

Our trip to Mazatlan and Nayarit had been postponed for months. Internet info on the border crossing was negative related to the COVID-19 virus. We thought we'd be having testing at the border and only official business and resident travel would be allowed. We finally left for Mexico on the 6th of November. Border was open, no stops, no questions, no delays. At Km 23, no lines for the hologram needed to travel by car. Traffic was light. Upon our return I felt like the line of traffic entering the USA would be a 4 to 5 hour wait. No line we practically drove up to the immigration official. The border is open, enjoy a change.

Robert Rayno

Southwest side

