Letter: Michael Bloomberg
Of course, Michael Bloomberg does not do well on the debate stage. He is not a debater! He is a consummate organizer and administrator who put together a world class business and has actually used his energy and wealth to make our country better. Since when is one of the requirements of a President to be able to cause a clamor blaring insults and challenges while waving their arms around like swatting flies.

His intelligence, maturity, and grasp of the real issues that face our nation is obvious when he can explain them apart from the circus that we call a debate.

Righteous bluster may look good on TV, but plays not at all in the real world of governing America. We need a good man like Bloomberg to bring this vale of troubles under Trump to a close. He and his rodent-like administration needs to slink back to their burrows.

Ronald Lancaster

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

