Letter: Michael Gerson's column, 12/18/2019

I rarely post letters to the editor, but today's Michael Gerson column was so deeply moving and powerful in its exposure of Trump's cowardice and weakness that I feel compelled to express my thanks to the Star. Gerson went to the very heart ot the matter in his use of the story of the birth and death of Jesus. The story perfectly illustrated the extent of Trump's cowardice and weakness gave. Too often,unlike Gerson in today's column, many people professing religious faith use such stories while supporting Trump's weakness and cowardice. That support flies in the face of the those deep truths. Thank you for printing the Gerson's sincere and powerful assertion.
Joe D. Gilliland
Bisbee
