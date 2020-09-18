Letter: Michael Gerson's column 9/14/20 regarding Trump supporters

Re: the Sept. 14 article "To get what they want, supporters of Trump will overlook all his sins."
Mr. Gerson's completely accurate description of Trump and his supporters echoes Hillary Clinton's past campaign statements that Trump is "unfit to be president" and is supported by a "basket of deplorables". Well. (As George Will is fond of saying). He's right. If one defends the indefensible, one is deplorable. Along with Jason Goldberg's more-than-less credible Atlantic piece regarding Trumps disdain for fallen patriots, and dozens (hundreds, thousands, millions?) of honorably-intentioned anti-Trump conservatives chiming in, the Giant Conservative Lie of Reagan, Gingrich, Limbaugh, et al is exposed. Although Gerson, Will, Goldberg, and many others have worked for years to foment our current repugnant dire apocalyptic circumstances by engineering the Tyranny of the MINORITY (GOP gerrymandering), it is encouraging that even backward, hard-core conservatives like Gerson, Will, and Goldberg can see the light when confronted with the current Conservative Conflagration.
Philip Jaskoski
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
