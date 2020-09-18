 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Michael Gerson's column 9/14/20 regarding Trump supporters
View Comments

Letter: Michael Gerson's column 9/14/20 regarding Trump supporters

Re: the Sept. 14 article "To get what they want, supporters of Trump will overlook all his sins."

Mr. Gerson's completely accurate description of Trump and his supporters echoes Hillary Clinton's past campaign statements that Trump is "unfit to be president" and is supported by a "basket of deplorables". Well. (As George Will is fond of saying). He's right. If one defends the indefensible, one is deplorable. Along with Jason Goldberg's more-than-less credible Atlantic piece regarding Trumps disdain for fallen patriots, and dozens (hundreds, thousands, millions?) of honorably-intentioned anti-Trump conservatives chiming in, the Giant Conservative Lie of Reagan, Gingrich, Limbaugh, et al is exposed. Although Gerson, Will, Goldberg, and many others have worked for years to foment our current repugnant dire apocalyptic circumstances by engineering the Tyranny of the MINORITY (GOP gerrymandering), it is encouraging that even backward, hard-core conservatives like Gerson, Will, and Goldberg can see the light when confronted with the current Conservative Conflagration.

Philip Jaskoski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News