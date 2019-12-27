Letter: Michael Graham's "Trump's Impeachment"

What conservatives like Graham fail to realize is that there is higher purpose to the impeachment trial of President Trump. It is called the "rule of law". As an independent voter, I don't subscribe to the tribalism of the two major parties. There is prima facia evidence that President Trump committed a political and illegal act. Nothing in our society is worse than the huge disparity between the rich and the poor. Sprinkle a little white crime on top of it and the elites have an even better advantage over the system. Furthermore, Putin must be clicking his heels and just so pleased with himself over the United States propping up a president he helped elect, the country's political parties fighting each other, NATO coming apart at the seams. To make matters worse, Putin - a ruthless dictator, has weighed in by claiming, "It's unlikely they will want to remove their party member from office based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons." Isn't that special.
Anthony Strungis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.