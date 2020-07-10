Letter: Michael Wayne Letter to the Editor
Letter: Michael Wayne Letter to the Editor

Thank you Mr. Wayne for a fine letter. I would follow by asking what have the democrats contributed to the well-being of the United States of America?

One: they fought the nomination of Kavanaugh

Two: they spent over 40 million dollars of tax-payers dollars on the Russian non-investigation

Three: they spent useless tax dollars on the non-Ukrainian issue.

Four. They try to belittle everything that the president of the United States of America is trying to achieve

Five: when are they to recognize they are supporting a Marxist BLM? and destroy our country

IHOR KUNASZ

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

