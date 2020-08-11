You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Middle Americans vs Coastal Americans!
Letter: Middle Americans vs Coastal Americans!

This is a rebuttal to the theory that middle Americans lean right due to the lack of iodine in their diet (as opposed to coastal Americans who eat fish and therefore have an adequate supply of iodine)! The author stated that no iodine has been added to salt in middle America, hence, the brain has not developed adequately!! (I do know for a fact that iodized salt is indeed available in the midwest ). I would like to suggest that perhaps the problem with the coastal "progressive" America is that they have eaten too much fish and thus suffer from mercury poison! Many studies show that increased exposure to mercury induces changes in the central nervous system resulting in behavioral changed, cognitive loss, eccentric behavior, etc.,etc. How did the "Mad Hatter" come about?!?! This response is just as silly/ridiculous as Mr. Allens'!!

Jeanne Redding

Northwest side

